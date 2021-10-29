Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Agro-chemical firm UPL on Friday reported a 36.4 per cent growth in net profit to Rs 633 crore for the second quarter ended September 30.

The company had registered a net profit of Rs 464 crore in the corresponding quarter previous fiscal, UPL said in a statement.

Its revenue during the quarter grew by 18 per cent to Rs 10,567 crore against Rs 8,929 crore a year ago.

“We are pleased to announce a strong set of results in a difficult environment. This is evidence of the efficient management of our supply chain through backward integration, focus on innovation and agility of the team. We delivered 14 per cent growth in revenues, and 11 per cent growth in EBITDA in H1," UPL CEO Jai Shroff said.

Shares of the company on Friday closed at Rs 740.75, up 1.49 per cent on BSE.

