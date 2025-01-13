New Delhi, Jan 13 (PTI) Urja Global on Monday reported a 45 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit to Rs 48.64 lakh for the December quarter due to higher expenses.

The company had a consolidated net profit of Rs 89.52 lakh in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, a BSE filing showed.

Its total expense increased to Rs 20.11 crore in the quarter from Rs 10.41 crore in the same period a year ago.

The total income rose to Rs 20.64 crore in the quarter from Rs 11.31 crore in the year-ago period. PTI KKS

