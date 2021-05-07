New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) The Information Technology Industry Council (ITI), the US-based technology industry body, on Friday called for reduction of trade barriers between India and Europe for information and communication technology-related business.

The demand from the industry body, whose members include Intel, Dell, Ericsson and Cisco, comes a day before a meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Union leaders, which is scheduled to be held on May 8 (Saturday).

"We hope that the upcoming summit leads to renewed talks to eliminate trade barriers for information and communications technology goods and services, including through the reduction of barriers to digital trade and cross-border data flows," ITI Country Manager (India) Kumar Deep said in a statement.

The meeting is scheduled to be held online.

"Further, we urge the EU and India to commit to enhanced multilateral cooperation to find solutions to some of the most pressing issues facing the global economy, including climate change and technology solutions to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," Deep said. HRS hrs

