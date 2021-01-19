Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Thiruvananthapuram and California-registered software services company UST Global has been renamed as UST to reflect the changing technology landscape and adoption.

Founded by Keralite-turned American businessman GA Menon and Stephen Ross in 1999 at Aliso Viejo in California, UST is present in 25 countries and employs over 26,000 across 35 offices.

Of the total headcount, over 15,000 are in India with the largest being at the Technopark campus in Thiruvananthapuram accommodating over 6,000 and Bengaluru campus hosting another 4,500.

With over USD 1 billion in annual revenue in 2019, UST is a global provider of digital technology and transformation, IT services and solutions.

The company said the renaming and the new logo brand and logo reflect the future of the fast-growing digital economy helping clients build for resiliency and boundless impact.

"The rebranding and transformation initiative reflects our on-going commitment to enhance their innovative solutions and offerings to align with the evolving needs of clients, helping them navigate today's environment and build resilience for tomorrow. The rebranding reinforces UST as a leader in digital transformation and innovation," its chief executive Krishna Sudheendra said.

