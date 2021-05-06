New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) UTI Mutual Fund on Thursday said it has appointed Peshotan Dastoor as Group President and Head of Sales, where he will be responsible for developing the fund house's sales strategy, and explore new opportunities for distribution and growth.

Before joining UTI AMC, Dastoor successfully led the sales of the retail and institutional business of Franklin Templeton Asset Management India Pvt Ltd, the fund house said in a statement.

Prior to that, he spent 12 years in various positions in private banking Group at ING Bank and also served the institutional sales business at ING Investment Management India Pvt Ltd as its head.

Dastoor, a veteran in the mutual fund industry, will be responsible for developing UTI's sales strategy, providing leadership to the sales team, and exploring new opportunities for distribution and growth, the fund house said.

"Dastoor joins us with over 27 years of valuable experience in the financial services sector. His extraordinary traits lie in his expertise in developing and expanding distribution networks. I am confident that his presence amongst us at UTI would surely enhance our abilities to grow substantially stronger," Imtaiyazur Rahman, Chief Executive Officer of UTI AMC, said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)