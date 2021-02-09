New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Uttam Galva Steels Ltd's consolidated net loss contracted to Rs 26.82 crore during the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, due to higher revenue and lower expenses.

The company's net loss was at Rs 276.95 crore in the year-ago quarter, Uttam Galva Steels Ltd said in a BSE filing on Tuesday.

In October-December quarter of 2020-21 fiscal, its total income rose to Rs 189.45 crore from Rs 151.38 crore a year ago.

During the period under review, the company's expenses reduced to Rs 222.06 crore from Rs 272.67 crore in October-December 2019-20.

According to the company's website, Uttam Galva Steels is one of the largest manufacturers of cold rolled steel and galvanized steel in western India.

The company is into the business of procuring hot rolled steel and processing it into cold rolled and further into galvanized steel and colour coated coils.

