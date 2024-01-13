Dehradun, Jan 13 (PTI) The Uttarakhand government has increased the Dearness Allowance of its employees under the seventh pay commission from 42 per cent per month to 46 per cent, according to an order issued here.

The revised DA will be applicable with effect from July 1, 2023, and arrears will be paid to beneficiaries in cash, it said.

Also Read | JEE Mains Exam 2024: Exam City Slip for Session 1 of Joint Entrance Examination for One Paper Released at jeemain.nta.ac.in, Know How To Download.

From January 1, 2024, onwards, the revised DA will be paid to the employees along with their salaries every month, the order said.

This will apply to state government employees and regularised and full-time employees of aided educational and technical education institutes, it added.

Also Read | Who Are Houthis? Everything About Rebel Group That Sparked US and UK Strikes Amid Red Sea Crisis.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)