Bareilly (UP), Jul 12 (PTI) Seven individuals, including a relative of an Uttarakhand cabinet minister's husband, were held under the Gangster Act, for allegedly being involved in a shootout incident, officials said on Saturday.

Among those booked is Tinkoo Rathore, the nephew of senior BJP leader Girdhari Pappu, whose wife, Rekha Arya, is an Uttarakhand minister.

The group includes Saurabh Rathore, the alleged gang leader, and several associates, including Shivam Rathore, Akash Rathore, Vishal Rathore alias Bhura, Lalu Patel alias Shivraj, and Santosh Sahu.

"Considering the criminal tendencies and records of the gang, a case was registered under the Gangster Act on July 9 after obtaining approval from the SP Crime and the SSP," Baradari Police Station SHO Dhananjay Kumar Pandey said.

The incident occurred on December 9, 2024, in Jogi Nawada, within the Baradari Police Station area. A personal rivalry led Saurabh Rathore and his associates to allegedly open fire on Lakhan Rathore and Prempal Rathore, who were hospitalised for several days following the attack.

Following the shootout, the police registered an FIR against Saurabh and his accomplices under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Rathore (27) has a history of nine cases, including attempted murder, illegal possession of weapons, assault, and rioting, police sources said.

The decision to invoke the Gangster Act was made after a thorough review of the gang's criminal record and nature, with approval from senior officials, SHO Pandey said.

The police are currently investigating and are in the process of attaching the gang's illegally acquired assets as part of the ongoing investigation.

