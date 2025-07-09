Rishikesh, Jul 9 (PTI) A woman from Madhya Pradesh and her daughter, who had come to Rishikesh to participate in a religious programme, went missing after taking a bath in the Ganga river on Wednesday, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) said.

SDRF Inspector Kavindra Sajwan said that they have begun searching for the two; however, the Ganga River is in spate right now and due to the strong current remains, it has become a challenge to look.

The missing has been identified as Manu Upadhyay and her daughter Gauri Upadhyay (18). They had come with their family members from MP's Morena district on Monday to participate in a religious programme and were staying at Ram Tapasthali Ashram Brahmapuri on the Rishikesh-Badrinath National Highway.

