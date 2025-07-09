Pithoragarh, Jul 9 (PTI) Given the possibility of landslides during monsoon on the Dharchula-Lipulekh road in Pithoragarh district, the administration has stopped issuing inner line permits to reach Adi Kailash temple located in Jolingkong village.

Pithoragarh District Magistrate Vinod Goswami said that the district administration stopped issuing permits on Tuesday due to the high risk of landslide occurrences on its route.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Emphasising that the step has been taken to keep devotees safe, Goswami said that the 'permit' will be reissued from September 15 after the monsoon ends.

Dharchula's sub-district magistrate, Jitendra Verma, said that 23,532 devotees from across the country have performed the pilgrimage since the start of the Yatra on May 30.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 09 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Meanwhile, a 40-foot-high trident, a 1,200-kg Shivling and a statue of Nandi have been installed in the temple.

Temple's chief priest, Gopal Singh Kutiyal, stated that the new installations have been installed by the Adi Kailash Vikas Samiti, and the 12 Kumaon Regiment also assisted in this work. PTI DPT

The temple is a prominent place for devotees undertaking Adi Kailash Yatra. Adi Kailash is a mountain located in the Pithoragarh district and is considered a replica of Mount Kailash in Tibet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)