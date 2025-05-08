New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) An 18-year-old vagabond girl was allegedly raped by a rickshaw puller near the Moolchand Metro station in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place late Monday night, when the girl, a native of West Bengal, was approached by Banty Singh, 48, who plies his rickshaw near the metro station.

Singh allegedly threatened her, took her behind a cluster of parked rickshaws, and sexually assaulted her, a police officer said.

Singh was arrested on Wednesday, he said.

He said the woman had been living under the metro bridge for the past month and survived by begging.

The girl initially struggled to tell police what exactly transpired and required the help of a Bengali interpreter.

She was taken to AIIMS for medical examination, where doctors confirmed the rape. She also had injuries visible, including bite marks, he said.

