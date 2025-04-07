New Delhi, Apr 7 (PTI) A 12-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a van driver here, an official said on Monday.

According to the police, the incident took place on Thursday last week and the accused was arrested the next day.

Also Read | Who Are Cyber Commandos? Know All About Team of Elite Officers Trained Under a Pioneering Programme by IIT Kanpur and Home Ministry To Combat Digital Crime.

Based on the survivor's family's complaint, a case was registered against the 35-year-old man under sections 75 (sexual harassment), 74 (criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), police said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.

Also Read | Ambedkar Jayanti 2025 Date in India: Know the History and Significance, and Everything You Need To Know About Dr. BR Ambedkar's Legacy.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)