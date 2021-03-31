New Delhi, Mar 31 (PTI) Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said its board has appointed its CEO Sunil Duggal as an additional director designated as whole-time director and CEO, with effect from April 25.

"The board...has appointed Sunil Duggal, chief executive officer of the company, as an additional director designated as whole-time director and CEO and KMP (key managerial personnel) of the company effective from April 25, 2021, till July 31, 2023," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The appointment is subject to the approval of shareholders of the company, it added.

Duggal was appointed as the company's interim CEO effective April 6, 2020, along with his role as CEO of HZL.

Consequent upon his superannuation from HZL, he was appointed as the CEO of the company for 3 years, effective August 1, 2020, till July 31, 2023. Earlier, Duggal was appointed as the CEO and whole-time director of Hindustan Zinc Limited (HZL), a subsidiary of the company in 2015.

He had been associated with HZL since 2010 as executive director and thereafter became the chief operating officer in 2012 and deputy CEO in 2014.

The filing said the board has also appointed Dindayal Jalan as an additional director designated as the company's independent director effective from April 1, 2021, till March 31, 2023, subject to the approval of shareholders. HRS hrs

