New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has called for imposing a safeguard duty on aluminium imports, similar to the recently imposed duty on steel, to protect the local producers from cheap imports.

"I commend the government for proactively imposing a safeguard duty on steel. I am confident that the government will consider a similar step for aluminium," Agarwal said in a LinkedIn post.

Agarwal also called for a policy push to make India the aluminium hub of the world. He drew attention to the strategic role of aluminium and steel in the ongoing global trade war and underscored the opportunity for India to position itself as the world's aluminium hub.

Agarwal also highlighted the emergence of aluminium and steel as key commodities in the trade standoff, particularly between the US and its trading partners. With the United States imposing a steep 25 per cent tariff on steel and aluminium imports from all countries including close allies like Canada and Mexico, the global metals market is facing widespread disruption.

In response, India has implemented a 12 per cent safeguard duty on steel imports to protect its domestic industry.

He emphasised that aluminium, due to its lightweight and recyclable nature, is poised to surpass steel in strategic value.

"Modern economies are built on these two metals be it airports, railways, homes, vehicles, or mobile phones. But aluminium has the edge, and with India's massive bauxite reserves, we are well-positioned to lead globally," he said.

A visual accompanying his post highlighted the top bauxite-producing nations, with India holding significant potential alongside leaders like Australia, Guinea, and China. Agarwal pointed out that countries losing access to traditional markets due to tariff barriers will seek alternative destinations like India, making it critical for policymakers to support the domestic aluminium sector.

"With our vast bauxite resources, India can become the aluminium capital of the world. This will not only enhance our global standing but also unlock a robust downstream industry that creates jobs and fuels economic growth," his post mentioned.

