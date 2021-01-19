New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) Vedanta Aluminium, leading producer of aluminium and value-added aluminium products, on Tuesday announced rolling out COVID-19 vaccination programme for its medical personnel and healthcare staff.

The vaccination drive, held in strict adherence to all COVID guidelines, was held under the close supervision of the district administration, who also provided the vaccine and other required medical equipment, the company said in a statement.

"Vedanta Aluminium...has rolled out the COVID vaccination programme for its medical personnel and healthcare staff, organised in partnership with the District Health Administration of Jharsuguda, Odisha," the statement said.

In the first phase, 125 personnel from Vedanta's occupational health team will be vaccinated, it added.

Vedanta had rolled out a slew of initiatives for the state of Odisha, particularly for communities around its areas of operations in Kalahandi, Jharsuguda, and adjoining areas, towards ensuring grassroots preparedness as a critical first step towards combating COVID-19.

