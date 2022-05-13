New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) Vertex Hydrogen Ltd, a joint venture between Essar and Progressive Energy that is driving the UK's low carbon transformation, on Friday announced the appointment of Joe Seifert as its Chief Executive Officer.

Seifert will also join Vertex's board of directors, a company statement said.

Vertex will develop its hydrogen production plants at the Stanlow manufacturing complex in Ellesmere port and will begin producing low carbon hydrogen from 2026.

"Once operational, the new hub will supply 1 GW of low carbon hydrogen to Essar Oil UK and to major North West and North Wales businesses. This is equivalent to the energy use of a major UK city such as Liverpool," it said.

Vertex's hydrogen production plant will reduce carbon intensity by over one million tonnes per annum, unlock multi billion pounds of investment in the region and help secure the world class industries of the North West with high quality jobs.

Vertex Hydrogen was launched in January 2022 to deliver the UK's first low carbon hydrogen production plant to lead the country's hydrogen economy. A joint venture between Essar Oil UK (90 per cent) and Progressive Energy Ltd (10 per cent), Vertex sits at the heart of HyNet North West, the UK's leading industrial decarbonisation cluster.

"Joe Seifert brings over 20 years of commercial leadership including advising and financing some of the world's leading companies across multiple sectors, including energy, finance, infrastructure and technology," the statement said.

On his appointment, Seifert said Vertex will have a real and near-term impact on national carbon reduction targets as well as helping to secure and grow industry and jobs in the North West.

"We are now moving rapidly to progress the project and look forward to working with our partners to deliver," he added.

Prashant Ruia, Chairman of Essar Oil UK, said, "We are very pleased with Joe's appointment, which underlines the importance of Vertex Hydrogen in Essar's plans to build a major energy transition hub at Stanlow in North West England.

"Alongside Vertex Hydrogen, we are developing projects in refinery decarbonisation, biofuels and new energies logistics. We plan to convert Stanlow, Britain's second largest refinery, into the leading post carbon cluster to help deliver Britain's future energy transition plans."

