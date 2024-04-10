Gurugram, Apr 10 (PTI) Residents of Dingerheri and nearby villages breathed a sigh of relief after a special CBI court in Panchkula on Wednesday convicted four gang members in the infamous double-murder and gang-rape incident in Haryana's Nuh district while acquitting the others.

Family members of the accused who were acquitted said truth finally won despite it taking eight years.

Karamjit Rao, a resident of the Dingerheri village, said the six acquitted accused were released from Ambala jail following the court order.

"Our village residents were lodged in jail illegally for the last eight years despite being innocent. The verdict has brought joy not only for the families of those acquitted but also the villagers," Rao said.

The court convicted Hemant Chouhan, Ayan Chauhan, Vinay and Jai Bhagwan -- all notorious criminals with multiple charges of heinous crimes against them.

They had entered the house of the victim in Nuh district in the Mewat region on the intervening night of August 24-25, 2016, armed with lathis, iron rods and a hand pistol.

The criminals had gang-raped a woman and a minor female in their home. They then went on to loot ornaments and cash from the.

The special court framed charges on March 15, 2021, taking note of the accused persons charge-sheeted by the Haryana Police as well as the CBI.

Four of the seven accused arraigned by the CBI were convicted by the special court while three were acquitted. The accused cited by the Haryana Police were also acquitted.

The sentence will be pronounced on April 15, the court has said.

The acquitted men are Tejpal, Amit, Ravindra, Karmjeet, Sandeep and Rahul Verma. One accused, Amarjeet, is still absconding.

