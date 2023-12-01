New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Full service carrier Vistara on Friday commenced daily direct flights between Delhi and Bali.

"Bali is one of the most coveted holiday havens for travellers in India and we are excited to be the only airline currently to launch direct connectivity between Delhi and Bali. Given the close commercial and cultural ties that India and Indonesia share, Bali has also rapidly grown to be a key destination for corporate travel and MICE," Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan said in a release.

Vistara, a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines, has a fleet of 64 aircraft.

