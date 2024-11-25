New Delhi, Nov 25 (PTI) The counting of votes for the long-delayed Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections began at North Campus here on Monday, almost two months after polling.

The DUSU results, originally scheduled to be announced on September 28, a day after the elections, were delayed due to a Delhi High Court order.

The court had stalled the declaration of results until the defacement caused during the election campaign was cleaned.

Twenty-one candidates are vying for the four central panel posts. Eight are contesting for the post of president, five for vice-president, and four each for the posts of secretary and joint secretary.

