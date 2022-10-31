New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Wal-Mart India Pvt Ltd, which operates Best Price Flipkart wholesale stores, has witnessed its loss widening to Rs 299.01 crore in FY22 despite its revenue from operations going up, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

Wal-Mart India, in which Flipkart acquired 100 per cent interest in July 2020, had reported a net loss of Rs 200.80 crore in FY21.

Also Read | China Successfully Launches 2nd Lab Module Mengtian for Its Space Station, Spacecraft Reaches Intended Orbit.

The company's revenue in FY22 grew 6.9 per cent to Rs 5,349.98 crore as compared to Rs 5,004.88 crore for the financial year ended on March 31, 2021.

Its total income also went up 6.40 per cent to Rs 5,361.72 crore for the financial year that ended on March 31, 2022. It was Rs 5,038.75 crore in FY21.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Foundation Day 2022 Date: History and Significance of Tamil Nadu Dhinam To Celebrate the Day It Became an Independent State.

Wal-Mart India's revenue from other income was at Rs 11.73 crore in FY22.

Its total expenses in FY22 were at Rs 5,660.74 crore, up 8.03 per cent in comparison to the previous year.

Flipkart Wholesale stores sell personal care products, home care appliances and laundry utilities besides staples, spices and snacks to kirana stores, hotels, restaurants and caterers (HoReCa), institutions and MSMEs.

As per the information available on its website, Wal-Mart India currently operates 29 Best Price Flipkart Wholesale stores and 2 fulfilment centres in 9 states across India.

Best Price Flipkart Wholesale is a business-to-business, cash and carry wholesale format, owned and operated by Wal-Mart India Pvt Ltd

Flipkart Group is one of India's digital commerce leaders and includes group companies Flipkart, Flipkart Wholesale and Myntra.

It was acquired by US retail giant Walmart in May 2018 in a USD 16-billion deal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)