Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad on Monday said his reentry into regional politics and forming his own political party in Jammu and Kashmir is aimed at completing the unfinished development projects.

Azad said that had he been power hungry, he would have never quit the national politics where he could have enjoyed more power.

Also Read | Angad Bedi Shines at International Athletics Championship, Dedicates Gold Medal to Late Father Bishan Singh Bedi!.

"In national politics, one has the chance to wield power with less work-related stress. However, in regional politics, issues are more prominent, and there are fewer opportunities for power play due to direct engagement on the ground," he said addressing party members in Bhaderwah town.

The former chief minister said he made a deliberate choice to reengage with regional politics.

Also Read | National Unity Day 2023 Date in India: Know History and Significance of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas Observed on Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s Birth Anniversary.

"My idea to return to regional politics and forming my own political party in Jammu and Kashmir is aimed at fulfilling the unfinished agenda of development and those projects which were left midway after he left the office of chief minister," Azad said .

"I have returned to my people because I am committed to serving them and doing whatever it takes for the peace and progress of Jammu and Kashmir," he asserted.

Azad pointed out that while in office, he sanctioned and implemented numerous projects, but much more remains to be accomplished.

"I want to assure you that I have a lot more to offer my constituents, and I am urging all of you to give me and my party an opportunity," he said.

He underscored that DPAP's mission is centred on the well-being of the populace and encouraged his party members to prioritize public meetings in their respective areas.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)