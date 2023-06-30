New Delhi, Jun 30 (PTI) Warburg Pincus on Friday sold shares of telecom major Bharti Airtel for Rs 1,649 crore through an open market transaction.

Lion Meadow Investment Ltd, an affiliate of private equity firm Warburg Pincus disposed of shares of Bharti Airtel.

Also Read | West Bengal Cattle Smuggling Case: CBI Traces Fresh Property Worth Rs 1 Crore of TMC Strongman Anubrata Mondal's Bodyguard Sehgal Hossain.

According to the block deal data available with the BSE, Lion Meadow offloaded 1,90,00,000 shares, amounting to 0.32 per cent stake in Bharti Airtel.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 868 apiece, taking the aggregate transaction size to Rs 1,649.20 crore.

Also Read | RBI Grade B Prelims 2023 Admit Card Out on opportunities.rbi.org.in; Know How To Download.

These shares were acquired by funds/ affiliates of US-based financial services company Capital Group in 11 tranches.

On Friday, shares of Bharti Airtel gained 0.80 per cent to close at Rs 879 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)