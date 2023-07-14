Wayanad (Ker), Jul 14 (PTI) For the first time in Kerala, a CSR Conclave was held in northern Wayanad district on Friday to tap funds from corporates for its overall development and growth.

Wayanad is the lone aspirational district with development challenges in the state identified by the NITI Aayog.

Also Read | ISRO VSSC Recruitment 2023: Vacancy Notified For Scientist, Engineer Posts in Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at vssc.gov.in, Know How To Apply Online.

The event, Wayanad Initiative for Future Impact (WIFI 2023), was organised by the district administration here with the support of the state government, Niti Aayog, state IT Mission and so on.

The unique initiative turned out to be a huge success as several corporates came up offering their lakhs-worth CSR fund for the comprehensive growth of Wayanad, an official statement said here.

Also Read | Delhi Floods: ITO Intersection, Rajghat Areas Flooded Due to Rise in Water Level of River Yamuna; CM Arvind Kejriwal Directs Officials To Seek Help of Army and NDRF (Watch Video).

Presentation of a handful of development projects was held before the representatives of various corporate groups to explore the possibilities of getting their CSR fund, it said.

As many as 24 agencies took part in the conclave directly while five corporate agencies participated via online.

BPCL, Cochin Shipyard Limited and Indian Oil Corporation were among the PSUs which attended it virtually, it said.

Various government departments including health, tribal welfare, tourism, forest and so on presented projects worth Rs 56 crore during the event.

Kerala Chief Secretary V Venu, who attended the conclave via online, hailed the innovative initiative of the district administration to bring various CSR agencies under one roof.

He also said that the conclave would be a model initiative for the sustainable growth and upliftment of weaker sections, the statement added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)