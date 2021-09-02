Kolkata, Sep 2 (PTI) A lifetime Achievement Award in the name of the auteur Satyajit Ray would be given to one of the leading lights of the Bengali film industry at the West Bengal Film Journalists Association Award function to be held on October 6.

The award function will be held with a very limited audience and adhering to all Covid protocols, an official of WBFJA said.

Called 'Cinemar Samabartan' (Convocation of Cinema or Carnival of Films), the festival will have the tag line 'Cinemar Moja Cinemar Hall E' (you can truly enjoy the charm of films by watching on big screen) as the campaign to bring back the audience to the cinema halls and multiplexes which is incomparable with OTT, Secretary, West Bengal Film Journalists' Association (WBFJA), the representative body of film reporters, Nirmal Dhar told PTI Wednesday.

There will be 17 award categories in the popular segment, eight award categories in the technical segment apart from a Lifetime Achievement Award.

The nomination categories include Best Film, Best Director (In the memory of late Hiralal Sen), Best Actor (Male) in Leading Role, Best Actor (Female) in a Leading Role, Best Music, Best Playback Singer (Male), Best Playback Singer (Female), Most Popular Film of the Year, Most Popular Actor of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award (in the name of Late Satyajit Ray) apart from others.

Srijit Mukherji directorial Dwitiyo Purush, Anik Dutta's Barunbabur Bandhu, Debaloy Bhattacharya's Dracula Sir, Abhijit Guha-Sudeshna Roy's Sraboner Dhara are among the contenders for the Best Film crown.

All these filmmakers as well as Mainak Guha for his movie Chini will be vying for the Best Director honour as well.

In the Best Actor (male) category Parambrata Chatterjee (Dwitiyo Purush), Anirban Bhattacharya (Dracula Sir), Swasata Chatterjee (Chhabiyal) and Jeet (Asur) are in the fray.

In the Best Actor (female) category Rituparna Sengupta ( Parcel), Aparajita Auddy (Chini), Swastika Mukherjee (Guldasta), Arpita Chatterjee (Abyakto), Rukmini Moitra (Switzerland) have been nominated.

Bengali film superstar Prasenjit Chatterjee, one of the friends of WBFJA, expressed happiness over the decision to host Rituparno Ghosh August Lecture on Cinema from 2022 in memory of the master craftsman whose birthday falls on August 31.

