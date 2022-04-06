New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Global non-profit organisation WEConnect International on Wednesday organised a virtual meeting, where representatives of women-owned businesses and MNCs discussed about opportunities for women to gain greater access to markets and finance.

The event saw participation from 200 women-owned businesses, out of which 87 were from India, WEConnect International said in a statement.

Multi-national companies such as Goldman Sachs, Intel, Johnson & Johnson, P&G, Sanofi and Unilever acknowledged the importance of buying from women-owned businesses to drive business growth, it said.

"It was exciting to see women-owned businesses at the forum learn how to conduct business with large corporations, understand the procurement process and relevant opportunities, and connect with banking institutions offering access to finance for growth," WEConnect International CEO Elizabeth A Vazquez said.

Providing an opportunity for women business owners to network with WEConnect International member buyers is a unique experience that helps fuel business success, she said.

Forum participants included global business leaders from IBM and Unilever, who provided insights on how women-owned businesses can best work within their respective markets, it said.

