New Delhi, Jan 8 (PTI) WeWork India has rented about 1.75 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru and Pune to expand its business and cater to a rising demand for managed flexible workspaces.

The company will offer around 3,000 desks in these two upcoming coworking centres to its corporate clients.

In a statement on Wednesday, WeWork India said it has signed leases for two major office spaces in India.

The company has rented more than 90,000 sq ft of office space at Hebbal in Bengaluru from Embassy Office Parks REIT and another 84,000 sq ft in Pune from GERA Holdings and K Raheja Corp.

The centre in Bengaluru 'Manyata Mahogany' will have around 1,700 desks while the upcoming facility in Pune, 'GERA Commerzone', to have 1,300 desks.

"Pune's dynamic commercial ecosystem and Bengaluru's thriving business hub offer tremendous opportunities for enterprises and SMBs alike," Arnav S Gusain, Chief of Supply at WeWork India, said.

WeWork India is currently operational across eight cities, with over 1 lakh desks. It offers solutions for all kinds of businesses - solopreneurs to startups to Fortune 500 companies.

