New Delhi, November 10: WhatsApp on Tuesday said it has added a new shopping button on its app to make it easier for people to discover a business' catalog to get information about the goods and services offered by the firm.

More than 175 million people message a WhatsApp Business account every day and more than 40 million people view a business' catalog each month – including more than 3 million in India. Also Read | Wipro Wins 5-Year Software Engineering Services Contract From ThoughtSpot.

"And, we want to make the shopping experience even better — especially as we get ready for a holiday shopping season unlike any other when people will need helpful ways to make purchases remotely and businesses want digital tools to close sales," WhatsApp said in a statement.

It added that the Facebook-owned company is rolling out a new shopping button on WhatsApp to make it easier for people to discover a business' catalog so they know what goods or services it offers. Previously, people had to click into the business' profile to see if the business had a catalog. Also Read | Johnny Depp Will Get Paid for Fantastic Beasts 3 Despite Exit.

"Now, when a person sees the shopping button, which looks like a storefront icon, they will immediately know the business has a catalog so they can browse products and start a conversation about an item they see with just one tap. This will make it easier for businesses to have their products discovered which can help increase sales," WhatsApp said.

The new shopping button is available now across the world and will replace the voice call button, it added. To find the voice call button, users can tap on the call button to select either a voice or video call.

