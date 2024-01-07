Meerut (UP), Jan 7 (PTI) Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary on Sunday said that if the INDIA bloc comes to power after the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls, the first thing it would do is abolish the Agniveer scheme.

Jayant Choudhary, who was addressing a 'Youth Parliament' organised by RLD at the Sai Dham Colony grounds, said, "If India's government is formed at the Centre, we will end the Agniveer scheme."

Also Read | IIT JAM 2024 Exam: Admit Card for Joint Admission Test Examination To Be Released Soon at jam.iitm.ac.in, Know How To Download.

RLD is a component of the opposition bloc Indian National Development Inclusive Alliance, or INDIA.

"When youth can vote at the age of 21, then why can't they contest elections? We will work on this too. If INDIA forms a government at Centre, no one will stop farmers and youth from going to Delhi," Choudhary said.

Also Read | RPF Recruitment 2024: Notification Released For 2,250 Constable and SI Posts; Know Age Limit, Educational Qualification and Other Details.

He said that the BJP is not allowing public servants to do work in public interest and everyone is being deluded with a "hollow dream" of a developed India in 2047.

In a veiled reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Choudhary said, "Today some people say that only one man is running the country, but there are so many capable youngsters in the country who can run the country better than him. They will have to come forward."

On relaxation in age limit in police recruitment, he said the government was forced by the RLD to ease the age limit.

Choudhary also demanded the government release a job calendar so that aspirants can prepare for exams in advance.

The son of farmer leader late Ajit Singh took a dig at PM Modi, saying, "people are shivering in the cold and Modi ji is enjoying the beach."

He added, "Who says Modi ji is alone. With him there is an army of make-up people, camera people and speech writers. But I have none of them."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)