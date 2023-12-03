Mathura (UP), Dec 3 (PTI) Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha national president Rajashree Choudhury on Sunday said on December 6 she will do a "pind daan" for karsevaks who were killed during the Ram Janmabhoomi movement in 1990.

Choudhury was referring to the 1990 incident in Ayodhya during which police had opened fire at karsevaks marching towards the city.

"We can never forget the sacrifices made by the karsevaks for the Ram temple in Ayodhya. That is why now when the first phase of construction of the Ram temple is complete, it is natural for us to remember them," Choudhury said at a press conference here.

She said the "pind daan" -- a last rite ritual -- will be done at the Vishram Ghat on the banks of Yamuna in Mathura on December 6.

The Babri Masjid was demolished on December 6, 1992.

