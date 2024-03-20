New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Technology services firm Wipro on Wednesday said it has appointed Anne-Marie Rowland as the Chief Executive Officer of Capco, effective April 1, 2024.

Capco is a global technology and management consultancy focused on financial services and energy industries, which was acquired by Wipro in March 2021.

As CEO of Capco, Rowland will report to Wipro CEO and Managing Director Thierry Delaporte and will become a member of Wipro's Executive Committee (WEC). She will succeed Lance Levy, who will now serve as a Strategic Advisor at Capco.

"As a long-time Capco veteran, I am committed to preserving all that makes Capco special: our client relationships, our unique and authentic culture, and our focus on innovation and creativity," Rowland said.

