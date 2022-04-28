New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) Wipro GE Healthcare on Thursday said it has launched the next generation version of its Revolution Aspire CT (Computed Tomography) scanner in the country.

The product is an advanced imaging solution designed and manufactured end-to-end in India, in line with the government's 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

The upgraded CT system is equipped with higher imaging intelligence to improve clinical confidence when diagnosing diseases and anomalies, Wipro GE Healthcare said in a statement.

"With Revolution Aspire CT system, we aim to cater to the underserved markets and bridge the access gap to quality healthcare. We look forward to aligning closely with the government and will continue to invest in medical devices 'made in India, for India and for the world'; and advance our mission of enabling 'healthcare for all'," Wipro GE Healthcare MD Shravan Subramanyam said.

The CT scanner comes with enhanced speed empowering clinicians with increased operational efficiency with upto 50 per cent higher output.

The rotation time in the updated version has been increased by 20 per cent, enabling clinicians to provide faster diagnosis.

With a significantly improved cooling rate, the scanner allows a higher rate of continuous scanning and can handle higher patient volumes per day.

"With an increasing burden on the healthcare sector following the impact of COVID-19, healthcare institutions need advanced medical devices - more than ever before, for faster and more accurate diagnosis. Our new CT is a powerful system that empowers the clinicians as well as the patients with greater efficiency, better results and higher comfort," GE Healthcare Head – Imaging, Srikanth Suryanarayanan said.

The Revolution Aspire CT scanner has been manufactured at the recently commissioned GE medical device manufacturing factory.

The factory is one of the 15 medical device manufacturers approved under the government's PLI Scheme (Production Linked Incentive).

Aligned to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative, Wipro GE healthcare has invested a little over Rs 100 crore in this facility and aims to further boost local manufacturing of medical devices in India.

