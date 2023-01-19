Mumbai, Jan 19 (PTI) Business process management company WNS Holdings on Thursday reported a marginal increase in its December quarter net profit at USD 34.3 million.

The Nasdaq-listed company, which has a bulk of its nearly 58,000 employees in India, had reported a profit of USD 33.2 million in the year-ago period, as per a statement.

For the reporting quarter, its overall revenue grew 8 per cent to USD 284.1 million, but was marginally down when compared to the preceding September quarter.

The company revised its revenue guidance for FY23, and is now expecting the topline sans the repair repayments to come at between USD 1.146-1.158 billion against the USD 1.026 billion achieved in FY22.

The adjusted net income is expected to range between USD 193-197 million in FY23 against USD 174.8 million in FY22, the statement said.

Its chief financial officer Sanjay Purla said the guidance has been revised based on current visibility levels and exchange rates.

The company ended Q3 with USD 249.8 million in cash and investments, and USD 179.4 million in debt, as per the statement.

