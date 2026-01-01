New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 1 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday approved projects worth a total of Rs 160.54 crore to accelerate irrigation projects in various districts, widen roads, intensify efforts to reduce human-wildlife conflict, and develop communication facilities in disaster-sensitive districts.

According to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office, under NABARD financing, the Chief Minister has approved the sanction of 16 irrigation schemes of the Irrigation Department across various districts, at a total cost of Rs 53.68 crore.

Approval has also been granted for an Rs 80.63 crore project to upgrade the Nagla-Kichha Motor Road (State Highway No. 44) in the Kichha Assembly constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district from km 4.850 to km 12.600, expanding it from two lanes to four lanes, a statement said.

According to a release, to prevent human-wildlife conflict, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 11 crore from the State Disaster Response Fund for providing essential equipment to forest divisions and for other related activities.

Additionally, approval has been granted for a Rs 15.23 crore project from the State Disaster Response Fund to upgrade the police communication network in five disaster-sensitive districts--Pithoragarh, Chamoli, Rudraprayag, Uttarkashi, and Bageshwar.

Earlier today, Dhami received New Year greetings at the Chief Minister's residence from ministers, MLAs, public representatives, senior officers and personnel from the administration and police department, as well as people from various regions of the state.

Senior officials from various Central Government departments and organisations, including the ITBP, also called on the Chief Minister to convey their New Year wishes. (ANI)

