Deoria (UP), Jul 6 (PTI) A 45-year-old woman was charred to death after a fire broke out in her house here on Sunday and she got trapped in a room, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sunita, originally hailed from Assam and had been living with her son, daughter, and daughter-in-law in a rented accommodation in Salempur's Salahabad locality for the past three years, they said.

The incident occurred around 11 am when a fire broke out in one of the rooms of the house, police said.

At the time of the incident, Sunita and her daughter-in-law, Reshma, were at home, while her son Dhananjay and daughter Sonam had gone out.

Sunita reportedly got trapped inside the room and was charred to death, police said.

Neighbours and locals became aware of the incident nearly an hour later, officials said.

Circle Officer (CO) Salempur, Deepak Shukla, said a dog squad has been deployed and forensic teams are collecting evidence from the scene.

"We are recording statements from the son and daughter-in-law. The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, and investigations are underway," Shukla added.

