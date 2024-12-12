Raebareli (UP), Dec 12 (PTI) A woman was arrested for allegedly creating chaos outside the Superintendent of Police's office here over a family dispute not being resolved.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav criticised the state government for jailing the apparent victim.

The incident took place Wednesday, when Rachna Maurya, a resident of Bastepur in the Kotwali Nagar area, reached the SP office demanding the resolution of a family property dispute.

According to police, she behaved inappropriately with officers, threw her belongings at them and used abusive language.

Women Police Station in-charge Kiran Bhaskar said she tried to placate Maurya but faced verbal abuse.

Maurya also reportedly pushed some policemen, she said.

After the incident, Maurya was booked at Kotwali Nagar Police Station and was sent to judicial custody for six days.

"Complainants are being sent to jail as the government has failed," SP chief Yadav said on X.

He also posted newspaper clippings of policemen dragging the woman while taking her into their custody.

