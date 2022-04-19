Gangtok, Apr 19 (PTI) A woman died on Tuesday after being struck by lightning at Lingmoo village in outh Sikkim, police said.

The victim was identified to be Romila Chettri (42), police said.

The body was handed over to her family after autopsy, it added.

