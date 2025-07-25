Ballia (UP), Jul 25 (PTI) A man and his mother were arrested on the charges of dowry death on Friday after his bride of two months committed suicide by hanging in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said.

According to the police, Ruby (22) and Akhilesh Chauhan got married two months ago in Pakhan village.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Makes India Shine at World Stage, Tops List of Global Democratic Leaders With 75% Approval; US President Donald Trump Ranks 8th.

The woman committed suicide by hanging in a room of at her in-laws' house on Wednesday night, they said, adding that after getting information, a team reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Omvir Singh said that on the complaint of the woman's mother, a case was registered against Ruby's husband Akhilesh Chauhan and mother-in-law Khedni Devi on Friday.

Also Read | Digital Intelligence Platform: DoT Launches Online Secure Platform to Tackle Cybercrime and Financial Frauds.

The mother has alleged that Ruby was tortured for dowry in her in-laws' house and she was murdered for dowry, he said.

The SP said that the police have arrested both the accused and sent them to jail after completing the legal process.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)