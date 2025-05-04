Balrampur (UP), May 4 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested a woman and her partner for allegedly killing her husband by slitting his throat with a knife in a village here, officials said.

The victim was identified as Harendra Verma (25), they said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for May 04, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar said that Uma Devi and Harendra got married four years ago and they had been living together for the past year.

Police sources said that the marriage happened against Una's wishes and she was already having an affair with Jitendra Verma.

Also Read | Bank of Baroda Recruitment 2025: BOB Invites Applications for 500 Office Assistant Posts at bankofbaroda.in, Check Eligibility Criteria and Other Details.

SP said that Harendra had become an "obstacle" in their affair, "to clear their path, Uma Devi allegedly called Harendra Verma, a resident of Gonda district to her maternal home under the guise of her brother's wedding. On Friday night, Jitendra lured Harendra to his in-laws' residence and, with the help of friends, murdered him by slitting his throat with a knife."

The body was recovered on Saturday, he said.

Police have arrested seven individuals involved in the murder, including Uma and Jitendra, and their accomplices Mukesh Kumar, Sachin Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav and Santosh Mukesh Sahu, Kumar said.

Police have recovered six mobile phones used in the crime, two motorcycles, blood-stained clothing and shoes, and the knife used as the murder weapon. Further investigation is underway, Kumar added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)