Gurugram, Apr 14 (PTI) A 53-year-old man was allegedly attacked by his live-in partner and her two sons with a knife, police said on Monday.

The accused were identified as Neetu Verma and her sons, Krish Verma and a minor, police said.

According to the complaint filed by Sanjay Gaba, a resident of New Colony, he has been in a relationship with Neetu Verma for about three years and has been living together in a rented house along with her sons. For the last 12 days, Neetu had been asking Gaba to leave the house.

"I told Neetu that I was looking for a one-room house and would be shifted there by next week but she started pressuring me to leave the house immediately. On Sunday night, Neetu along with her sons attacked me with a knife. Covered in blood, I fled the spot and got myself admitted to Civil Hospital," Gaba said in his complaint.

"Following the complaint, an FIR was registered at the new colony police station and police arrested Neetu and Krish Verma on Monday. Further investigation is underway", police said.

