Bulandshahr, May 27 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced a woman to life imprisonment for killing her newborn granddaughter, a lawyer said.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Shivanand also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on Meena.

According to public prosecutor Dhruv Kumar Verma, Ayesha, the wife of Danish - a labourer from Kaithwala locality of Syana town - was pregnant and admitted to a private hospital on July 11, 2023. That same evening, she gave birth to a girl. Both mother and child were under medical care at the hospital.

On the night of July 13, around 10 PM, after Ayesha had breastfed the baby, her mother-in-law Meena - who is a resident of Chhota Hasanpur under the Bhavanpur police station area in Meerut district - took the newborn and strangled the child to death.

During the incident, the baby was alone with Meena, the lawyer said.

Danish, the baby's father, later told police that he had gone home to get food when the incident occurred. He returned to find that his mother-in-law had taken the baby. He noticed blood coming from the baby's nose, the lawyer said.

In the initial interrogation, Meena confessed that she feared her son-in-law might remarry because her daughter had given birth to a second girl. This, she claimed, led her to kill the newborn, he said.

A case was registered at Syana police station on July 14, 2023.

