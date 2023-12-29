Jaipur, Dec 29 (PTI) An elderly woman was killed and four others were injured as more than 20 assailants attacked their family in Dausa district of Rajasthan over a land dispute, a police officer said on Friday.

The assailants came in four to five cars and attacked the family members of Naresh when they were sleeping in their house in the Lalsot Kotwali police station area Thursday night, the officer said.

Also Read | India’s Remarkable Strides in 2023: A Year of Achievements Across Multiple Fronts.

In the attack, Naresh's 70-year-old mother was killed and four others were injured.

The main accused was identified as Himanshu Sharma.

Also Read | Year Ender 2023: From Turkey-Syria Earthquake to Israel-Hamas War and Russia’s Failed Moon Mission, Here Are Top Nine Global Events of The Year.

A case of assault and murder has been registered against Sharma, who has been arrested, while a search for others is underway, the police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)