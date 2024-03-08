Berhampur (Odisha), Mar 7 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her two-year-old daughter and then hanged herself to death in Odisha's Ganjam district on Thursday, police said.

The bodies were recovered from their residence in Baragaon under the Polasara Police Station limits and sent for post-mortem examinations, a senior officer said.

The deceased were identified as Manika Gouda (28) and her daughter Ankita.

Bhikari Gouda, the husband of the woman, was not in the house when she allegedly killed her daughter and ended her life.

After returning to the home, the man found his wife's body hanging from the ceiling and his daughter lying on the floor.

The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, the police office said.

The family members of the deceased woman alleged that she was killed by her husband for dowry.

"We have started an investigation. The husband of the deceased was detained for interrogation," the officer added.

