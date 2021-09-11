Mangaluru, Sep 11 (PTI) A 36-year-old woman and her minor son drowned in a river at Nada village in Kundapur taluk of Udupi district on Saturday, police said.

The woman jumped into the river to save her son who slipped into the waters and both of them drowned in the process, they said

The deceased have been identified as Rosy Riya Pereira, wife of journalist Noel Chungigudde and their 11-year-old son Shawn.

The bodies were recovered after a search by local people with the help of Fire and Emergency service personnel from Kundapur.

