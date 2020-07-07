Baruipur (WB), July 6 (PTI) A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her live-in partner at Champahati in South 24 Parganas district, police said on Monday.

The accused, who fled from the spot after committing the crime on Sunday, was arrested from Sonarpur area in the district 24 hours later.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 10 Online Sale Tomorrow at 12 PM IST Via Flipkart & Official Website; Prices, Offers, Features & Specifications.

He allegedly killed the woman, who hailed from Nadia district and was married to someone there, inside their rented accommodation following a quarrel over some issue, police said.

They were living there for around one and a half years.

Also Read | Shooting for Reality Shows Can Resume in West Bengal Without Any Audience, Maximum 40 Crew Members; Says CM Mamata Banerjee.

Alerted by her screams, local people took her to a hospital where she was declared brought dead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)