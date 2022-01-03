Kendrapara, January 3: A 24 year-old -woman allegedly killed her two-month-old son by throwing him into a well in Odisha's Kendrapara district after a quarrel with her husband and was arrested on Monday, police said.

The woman's husband was apparently under financial stress for the last two years and on Sunday the couple had argued hotly over financial matters. Following it the woman had thrown her infant son into the well at Kanapur village. Also Read | Moto G71 Tipped To Debut in India Next Week: Report.

The body was fished out from the well on Monday, the police said. Also Read | India's Unemployment Rate Rose to 7.91% in December 2021, Says CMIE Report.

Marshaghai police station inspector in-charge P K Kanungo said the woman was arrested and an investigation into the incident is on. Preliminary investigation has revealed that marital discord as the cause behind the incident, the police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)