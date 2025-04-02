Faridabad, Apr 2 (PTI) A woman's torso was found in the bushes in a red suitcase near Mawai village here, police said on Wednesday.

A forensic team which was rushed to the spot under Khedipul Police Station area surmised that the torso was hacked about a week ago.

Police took the body part into custody and kept it in the mortuary of BK Hospital.

A search is on for other parts of the woman, whose identity is yet to be ascertained, except her age, which seems to be between 35 and 40, police said.

Villagers reported being besieged by a foul smell emanating from a roadside bush and contacting police.

"The condition of the torso found in the suitcase is very bad. It has been about a week since this suitcase was thrown here. People living nearby are being questioned," Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Devi dead.

