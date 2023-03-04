Kota, Mar 4 (PTI) Union Minister for Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises (MSME) Narayan Rane urged the youth to work hard to establish industry and turn into reality Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of India being the third biggest global economy by 2030.

Rane, who is also the former chief minister of Maharashtra, was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of MSME Fair cum Exhibition, organized jointly by the Small Scale Industry Association, a local unit of Laghu Udhyog Bharti and Ministry of MSME, at Dusshera Ground in Kota on Saturday.

Also Read | Adenovirus: Dos and Don’ts for Preventing the Respiratory Infection That Caused Death of 12 Children in West Bengal.

Lok Sabha speaker and Kota–Bundi MP Om Birla was also present on this occasion.

At least 400 stalls of various MSME products from various industrial and Startup units of the country were displayed in the fair cum exhibition.

Also Read | What Is Adenovirus? Seven Children Die of Respiratory Infection in West Bengal; Know Symptoms, Causes, Treatment and Preventive Measures of Flu-Like Illness.

The MSME fair aimed at bringing economic progress and industrial revolution in Kota, already known as the coaching hub, Rane said and called upon the local entrepreneurs to raise the number of existing 36,000 MSMEs in Kota to around 60,000 in the next years while pointing out that there were 6.30 crore MSMEs in the country.

The union minister also mentioned that the per capita income of Kota was Rs 1.25 lakh while per capita income of states like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Naidu was over Rs 2.50 lakh and the small state like Goa was with Rs 4.50 lakh per capita income and called upon the local entrepreneurs to increase their per capita income to over Rs 2.50 lakh.

India stood at 10th position in the world economy in 2014 when Narendra Modi became prime minister and after eight years, the country is now at 5th position, Rane said while reminding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent post-budget declaration that India would be 3rd biggest global economy after America and China by 2030 and called upon to work hard to set up industries to turn the PM's vision into reality.

In the Amrit period of Independence of the country, India would be the world leader as well as self-reliant (Aatmanirbhar) in the next 25 years and the prime minister was working at the same goal, he further said.

The union minister appreciated entrepreneurs and industrial skills of Marwari people of Rajasthan saying Marwari people share only 1 per cent of India's population but their contribution to the economy is 24 per cent.

Speaking on the occasion, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla termed MSMEs the engine of economic growth.

MSME contributes at least 30 per cent in the country and provides the highest employment in the sector, Birla said.

MSME can play a vital role in improving the lives of the people and generating employment for them, he added.

A digital system has been developed in the country for global marketing of local products, he said adding particular focus needed on MSME to improve life and to give employment.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)