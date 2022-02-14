New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Computer chip company AMD on Monday said the acquisition of fabless semiconductor company Xilinx will double its presence in India.

AMD has acquired Xilinx for USD 35 billion, which is the biggest acquisition deal in the semiconductor segment.

"It is a momentous occasion for AMD as we close the acquisition of Xilinx today, establishing ourselves as the industry's high-performance and adaptive computing leader.

"Outside North America, Xilinx has its largest employee presence in Hyderabad, doubling AMD's presence in India," AMD India Country Head Jaya Jagadish said in a statement.

He added that he looks forward to working with the Xilinx team to expand AMD's product portfolio into adaptive computing solutions to accelerate an even more diverse set of emerging and evolving workloads.

The acquisition expands AMD's total addressable market to USD 135 billion from USD 80 billion. HRS hrs

