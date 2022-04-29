New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) Yakult Danone India on Friday said it has appointed Hiroshi Hamada as its Managing Director.

The appointment is effective from April 4.

Also Read | RPSC Recruitment 2022: Vacancies Announced for 6000 School Lecturer Posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in; Check Details Here.

Hamada took charge from Minoru Shimada, who had led the company for over 10 years, Yakult Danone India, which sell probiotic drink Yakult, said in a statement.

Hamada will be based in the national capital and will be leading the business operations for the Indian market.

Also Read | Tecno Phantom X With 4,700mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 25,999.

"India offers immense opportunities for us by its vast consumer base and its diverse geography. While the pandemic is not yet over, it is pertinent to take care of your health and live a wholesome and active life," Hamada said.

Hamada has over 33 years of experience in the corporate world in different verticals, which includes accounts, corporate planning, sales and marketing.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)