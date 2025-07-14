Latest News | Youth Arrested in Dehradun Confirmed to Be Bangladeshi Citizen, to Be Deported: Police

Dehradun, Jul 14 (PTI) Uttarakhand Police on Monday said that they have confirmed the nationality of one alleged Bangladeshi citizen, who was caught under 'Operation Kalanemi', and will now be deported to his native country.

Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Singh said that Rukn Rakam (26) alias Shah Alam was arrested on Friday while roaming around in the guise of a seer. During interrogation, it was revealed that he was a Bangladeshi citizen and had been living in India illegally, Singh said.

He said that a case was registered against Rakam under the Foreigners Act.

The police officer said that to verify his nationality, police contacted the Bangladesh government through the Ministry of External Affairs.

Singh said that documents related to Rakam being a Bangladeshi citizen have been received, which confirms that he is from Tangail district near Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka. He said that after taking necessary action against Rakam, he would be sent to Bangladesh.

Authorities have recently launched Operation Kalanemi in the state to apprehend fake seers after receiving multiple complaints alleging that locals, especially women and elderly citizens, are being duped by some individuals masquerading as seers.

